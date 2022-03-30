Former LeRoy teacher pleads guilty to grooming charge

BLOOMINGTON — A former LeRoy High School teacher pleaded guilty Wednesday to grooming in connection to reported inappropriate communication with a student in 2019.

Brandon E. Reynolds, 35, of LeRoy, is scheduled to be sentenced June 2 for the Class 4 felony offense.

Defense lawyer Josh Rinker said the plea agreement included a stipulation that prosecutors would not pursue child pornography charges against Reynolds in relation to an open McLean County State’s Attorney’s investigation.

LeRoy Community Unit School District Superintendent Gary Tipsord said Reynolds was replaced in December 2020. Reynolds was placed on administrative leave after school officials became aware of the communication between him and a student, the school district said in October 2020, when Reynolds was charged.

Assistant State’s Attorney Aaron Fredrick said Wednesday that the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services contacted LeRoy police in September 2020 about a report it received regarding an “inappropriate relationship” between a minor student and Reynolds.

Fredrick said the student was 16 years old at the time of the conversations, which a prosecutor previously said took place in May 2019.

Prosecutors also previously said in a probable cause statement that Reynolds complimented the student’s physical appearance, called the student “irresistible” and made other suggestive comments in text messages.

Reynolds admitted in a police interview that he knew the student was 16 years old and that the conversation was inappropriate, prosecutors said.

