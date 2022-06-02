 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

top story

Former LeRoy High School teacher gets probation, jail for grooming student

  • 0

BLOOMINGTON — A former LeRoy High School teacher was sentenced Thursday to probation and jail time on a grooming charge.

Brandon E. Reynolds, 35, of LeRoy, pleaded guilty to one count of grooming (Class 4 felony) in March. He was sentenced to two and a half years on probation and 180 days in the McLean County Jail.

Prosecutors said Reynolds had inappropriate text message conversations with a 16-year-old female student in May 2019 in which the former teacher complimented the student’s physical appearance, called the student “irresistible” and “beautiful,” and made other suggestive comments.

Brandon E. Reynolds

Brandon E. Reynolds, 35, of LeRoy, was sentenced to 180 days in jail and 30 months on probation for a charge of grooming.

Reynolds had admitted in a police interview to knowing the student was 16 years old and that the conversations were inappropriate, prosecutors said.

The Illinois Department of Children and Family Services contacted LeRoy police in September 2020 to relay a report of an “inappropriate relationship” between a minor student and Reynolds, prosecutors said.

The LeRoy Community Unit School District placed Reynolds on administrative leave when it became aware of Reynolds’ contact with the student and it replaced Reynolds in December 2020, Superintendent Gary Tipsord had said. His state teaching license was suspended in October 2020.

Reynolds was arrested in October 2020 and posted a $10,000 bond to be released from jail four days after he was charged.

Gibson City man accused of attempted murder, arson in Bloomington fire last month

Judge William Yoder accepted defense lawyer Joshua Rinker’s recommendation for a community-based sentence.

The McLean County Assistant State’s Attorney’s Office asked the judge to sentence Reynolds to one year in prison.

The judge said probation would monitor Reynolds more closely and for a longer time than supervision after release from prison. He also noted a sex offender risk assessment which concluded that Reynolds is a low risk to reoffend.

Reynolds must register as a sex offender for 10 years and he must not have contact with minors unrelated to him.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Shootings prompt debate on purchase age for AR-style rifles

Shootings prompt debate on purchase age for AR-style rifles

The gunmen in two of the nation’s most recent mass shootings legally bought the semi-automatic rifles they used in their massacres after they turned 18. That’s prompting Congress and some governors and state lawmakers to revisit the question of whether to raise the minimum age for purchasing such high-powered weapons. Only six states require someone to be at least 21 years old to buy rifles and shotguns. Advocates argue that such a limit might have prevented the elementary school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, that left 19 children and two teachers dead and the racially motivated supermarket attack in Buffalo, New York, that killed 10.

Watch Now: Related Video

Pakistan inflation crisis pushing many into poverty

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News