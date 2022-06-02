Former LeRoy High School teacher gets probation, jail for grooming student

BLOOMINGTON — A former LeRoy High School teacher was sentenced Thursday to probation and jail time on a grooming charge.

Brandon E. Reynolds, 35, of LeRoy, pleaded guilty to one count of grooming (Class 4 felony) in March. He was sentenced to two and a half years on probation and 180 days in the McLean County Jail.

Prosecutors said Reynolds had inappropriate text message conversations with a 16-year-old female student in May 2019 in which the former teacher complimented the student’s physical appearance, called the student “irresistible” and “beautiful,” and made other suggestive comments.

Reynolds had admitted in a police interview to knowing the student was 16 years old and that the conversations were inappropriate, prosecutors said.

The Illinois Department of Children and Family Services contacted LeRoy police in September 2020 to relay a report of an “inappropriate relationship” between a minor student and Reynolds, prosecutors said.

The LeRoy Community Unit School District placed Reynolds on administrative leave when it became aware of Reynolds’ contact with the student and it replaced Reynolds in December 2020, Superintendent Gary Tipsord had said. His state teaching license was suspended in October 2020.

Reynolds was arrested in October 2020 and posted a $10,000 bond to be released from jail four days after he was charged.

Judge William Yoder accepted defense lawyer Joshua Rinker’s recommendation for a community-based sentence.

The McLean County Assistant State’s Attorney’s Office asked the judge to sentence Reynolds to one year in prison.

The judge said probation would monitor Reynolds more closely and for a longer time than supervision after release from prison. He also noted a sex offender risk assessment which concluded that Reynolds is a low risk to reoffend.

Reynolds must register as a sex offender for 10 years and he must not have contact with minors unrelated to him.

