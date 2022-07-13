Ford County resident sentenced to 14 years for domestic terrorism-related charges

URBANA — A former Ford County resident has been sentenced to 14 years in federal prison on charges related to domestic terrorism spanning from October 2017 to March 2018.

Emily C. Hari, formerly known as Michael B. Hari, of Clarence, pleaded guilty in February to conspiracy to interfere with commerce by threats and violence, attempted arson, unlawful possession of a machinegun and unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Hari was previously convicted in late 2020 and sentenced last year to 53 years in prison for an attack on Dar Al-Farooq Islamic Center, a mosque in the Minneapolis suburb of Bloomington.

Prosecutors have said Hari founded and led a group called the "Patriot Freedom Fighters," nicknamed the "White Rabbits."

In addition to the mosque bombing, prosecutors say the group attempted to rob two Walmart stores, attempted to sabotage tracks and tried to extort the Canadian National Railway, attempted to firebomb a women's health clinic in Champaign, invaded an Indiana home and tied up the residents, and planted a pimp bomb in a Clarence resident's home.

U.S. District Judge Michael M. Mihm found that Hari’s crimes were serious and wide-ranging and accepted the parties’ agreement that Hari should be sentenced to fourteen years of imprisonment, according to federal prosecutors. Hari was sentenced on Monday.

"Emily Claire Hari represents the very real threat posed by domestic violent extremists in the United States," said David Nanz, special agent in charge at the FBI Springfield field office, in a statement. "The FBI’s counterterrorism team is designed to combat this type of violence and is committed to prioritize and gather intelligence to continually assess the threat picture. The FBI’s focus has been and will remain keeping the American people safe from threats or acts of violence."