Ford County man sentenced 12 years in kidnapping attempt

URBANA — A Ford County man has been sentenced to 12 years in prison on federal kidnapping charges.

Paul Theesfield, 38, of Roberts pleaded guilty in July to attempting to kidnap a woman in Gibson City, more than 18 months after the offense occurred Dec. 5, 2020.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Theesfield drove an SUV into the woman, striking her from behind “in an attempt to incapacitate her, put her in his SUV and drive her out of town to sexually assault her.”

However, after he struck her, the woman recognized him and screamed, leading Theesfield to flee the scene.

He was arrested later at his home, and prosecutors said Theesfield told police that he had planned to kidnap the woman.

During the investigation, the Ford County Sheriff’s Office found handcuffs, wire rope chokers, zip ties, duct tape, an electric cattle prod and “other items from the Roberts Water House, where Theesfield was employed.”

The Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Springfield field office and the Gibson City Police Department were also involved in the investigation.

At his sentencing hearing last week, prosecutors also presented evidence that indicated Theesfield committed a similar kidnapping attempt in Champaign in 2009, but he was never charged.

Theesfield was not identified in that incident “until the victim identified him after he was arrested for the 2020 incident,” according to the U.S. Attorney.

Theesfield requested a sentence of five years of imprisonment, but U.S. District Judge Colin Bruce rejected his request.

Bruce sentenced Theesfield to 12 years of imprisonment followed by three years of supervised release.