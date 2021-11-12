Florida woman charged with possession of stolen car in McLean County

 Skip to main content
BLOOMINGTON — A Florida woman was released from McLean County custody Friday on a charge of possession of a stolen motor vehicle.

Alexus R. Boother, 28, is accused of possessing a Nissan car that did not belong to her. Court documents show she had the car Thursday.

A waiver of extradition, which a judge approved Friday, shows she has an address in St. Louis, but charging documents indicate she resides in Cocoa, Florida.

Boother was released on a $20,000 personal recognizance bond.

An arraignment is scheduled for Dec. 10.

Alexus R. Boother

Alexus R. Boother, 28, of Cocoa, Florida, is charged in McLean County with one count of possession of a stolen motor vehicle.

 MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL

Contact Kade Heather at 309-820-3256. Follow him on Twitter: @kadeheather

