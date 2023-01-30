 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

top story

Florida man pleads guilty in drug case, sentenced to 6 years in prison

  • 0

BLOOMINGTON — A Florida man was sentenced to six years in prison after he entered a guilty plea Monday in a McLean County drug case.

David L. Hendricks, 45, pleaded guilty to one count of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, a Class X felony. The charge involved LSD.

Hendricks, of Clearwater, Florida, was arrested on May 13 after officers from the McLean County Sheriff's Office conducted a traffic stop and search of a vehicle in which he was passenger, said Assistant State's Attorney Spencer Chikahisa.

Chikahisa said officers discovered a bag inside the vehicle with the LSD and other controlled substances. Hendricks then told officers that the bag was his, Chikahisa said.

As part of a plea agreement, five other counts were dismissed in this case.

House in Normal heavily damaged in Sunday morning fire

Hendricks was sentenced to six years in the Illinois Department of Corrections and 18 months of supervised release.

He has already served 144 days prior to the sentencing.

How to use our e-edition feature on the Herald & Review website. 

Updated mug shots from The Pantagraph

Booking photos are provided by law enforcement. Arrest does not imply guilt, and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless convicted.

1 of 15
David L. Hendricks

Hendricks

 MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL

Contact Mateusz Janik at (309) 820-3234. Follow Mateusz on Twitter:@mjanik99

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Israel's Netanyahu vows swift, strong response to recent violence

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News