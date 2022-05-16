Florida man charged with LSD possession in McLean County

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BLOOMINGTON — A Clearwater, Florida, man remains jailed in McLean County on drug charges.

David L. Hendricks, 44, is charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver (Class X felony), unlawful possession of a controlled substance (Class 1 felony) and unlawful possession of cannabis with the intent to deliver (Class 2 felony).

He also is charged with Class 3 felony unlawful possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, Class 4 felony unlawful cannabis possession and misdemeanor unlawful controlled substance possession.

The Class X and Class 1 felony charges are for accusations of LSD possession.

Hendricks was jailed in lieu of posting $10,035.

An arraignment is scheduled for June 3.

