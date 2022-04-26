Filings accuse Aaron Rossi of theft from Bloomington orthopedics business

PEKIN — The latest filing in a Tazewell County lawsuit involving Reditus Laboratories and its CEO Aaron Rossi includes accusations that Rossi stole money from a Bloomington orthopedics business he worked at from 2011 to 2018, revealing details behind Rossi’s federal tax fraud charges.

Dr. Larry Nord, 73, of Bloomington, who operated Central Illinois Orthopedic Surgery with Dr. Brett Keller in Bloomington, spoke April 1 in a deposition to several attorneys involved in consolidated lawsuits against Rossi.

Nord, who went to medical school with Rossi’s father, Larry Rossi, said CIOS hired Aaron Rossi in 2011 at $80,000 per year to assist with office and computer work.

Nord said the company hired Aaron Rossi to conduct office work rather than complete a medical residency because Nord learned that Aaron Rossi had not passed the United States Medical Licensing Exam.

Aaron Rossi took control of CIOS’ business operations in 2013 after Nord turned the majority of the company over to Keller.

Receipts of payments for physician services were sent to the company through wire transfers or checks in the mail, Nord said.

“Those were deposited in the checking account, but they were not credited to the patient’s bill,” Nord said. “That left excessive and massive amounts of miscellaneous income in the checking account for which we believe that that’s where Aaron had access in writing out large bonus checks and salary checks without our consent.”

Nord’s deposition was attached in court documents submitted Monday in a lawsuit that was filed in 2020 by Rossi against former business partner Dr. Malcolm Herzog. Rossi is a plaintiff and a counter-defendant in the lawsuit. That case has been consolidated with another Tazewell County lawsuit against Rossi filed last year by Dr. James Davie.

Monday’s filing was Herzog’s response to Pekin-based PAL Health Technologies’ opposition to a motion by several Central Illinois media outlets, including The Pantagraph, to lift a protective order sealing Reditus financial reports.

“What becomes very obvious in reviewing Mr. Herzog’s response and in reviewing the documents that he attaches, there’s no need for a protective order in this case,” said Don Craven, an attorney representing the media organizations.

“These folks are all very capable of handling their own public relations issues, some parties have hired public relations experts, and each party’s ability to tell their own story and willingness to tell their own story defeats the purpose of having a gag order in this case at all,” Craven said.

A hearing on the media petition is scheduled for Monday.

Rossi, through spokesperson Natalie Bauer Luce, said Tuesday that “there’s a coordinated effort underway to destroy Aaron’s reputation.”

“This filing is nothing more than the inadmissible notes and unsupported claims from someone who threatened Aaron Rossi,” Luce said.

Rossi, 39, faces federal tax fraud charges in an indictment filed last month accusing him of filing false tax returns in 2015, 2016 and 2017.

In his own notes provided to attorneys in his deposition, Nord said that in sometime after 2014, his annual income “started decreasing significantly until I retired in 2017.”

Nord said monthly or quarterly staff meetings to review the company’s income and expense statements stopped after Aaron Rossi took control of business operations in 2013.

Keller fired Aaron Rossi from CIOS in April 2018, according to the deposition.

According to its website, Aaron Rossi reopened Pekin-based PAL Health Technologies in April 2018. Reditus Labs opened in 2019.

Reditus was appointed a receiver this month to oversee the company's financial assets amid the lawsuits against Rossi and the company.

Keller and Nord learned Rossi had "ghost payrolled" an associate of his, Jim Woodward, at CIOS for doing little or no work for the company. Meanwhile, Woodward was working for Aaron Rossi’s other company, PAL Health Technologies, Nord said.

The court filing also said witnesses reported Aaron Rossi has illegally performed surgeries and has used other physicians’ prescription pads or licenses to subscribe and distribute opioids and amphetamines to himself, family and others.

Nord’s deposition accused Rossi of illegally prescribing Woodward with opiates.

“Woodward at the time was dying from metastatic kidney cancer, and because his insurance company found out he had written a prescription for opiates, excluded him from a cancer study and treatment program. Woodward died a year later,” Nord wrote in his notes submitted to the court.

After Rossi was fired in 2018, CIOS hired an accountant to audit the business’s financial records.

“We discovered that when deposits came into the office, they were deposited, but I want you to listen very carefully,” Nord said. “All of those deposits that came in to pay for medical services were not credited to the patients’ accounts receivable account. And that’s why my income went down and Dr. Keller’s didn’t go up as much as it should.”

Aaron Rossi initially contacted Nord in 2011 about completing a specialty rotation in orthopedic surgery at CIOS while he was attending Sint Eustatius Medical School in Barbados.

Nord said he later learned that Aaron Rossi did not pass the U.S. medical licensing exams and is not a doctor; however, he said Aaron Rossi often touted himself as a doctor and told CIOS office staff that he wanted to be called a doctor.

“That was a big problem, because I knew that if he was not a licensed physician in the United States, or even in the State of Illinois, he could not portray himself as Dr. Aaron Rossi, MD.,” Nord said. “It was complete fraud.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.