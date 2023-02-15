BLOOMINGTON — Felony drunk driving charges are pending against a Normal man.

Quinonez Ayers, 56, is charged with two counts of aggravated driving under the influence — one charged as having previously committed a DUI violation twice before and one charged as driving with a revoked license — and one count of driving while driver's license was revoked.

A prosecutor said Ayers was involved in a two-vehicle crash Sunday at Fort Jesse Road and Towanda Avenue, wherein another driver struck his vehicle and the defendant had the right of way.

He was jailed in lieu of posting $4,035. An arraignment was scheduled for March 3.

