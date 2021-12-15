Ex-State Farm employee alleges discrimination in lawsuit

BLOOMINGTON — A former State Farm employee is suing the insurance giant, accusing the Bloomington company of discrimination and retaliation.

Carla Campbell-Jackson, a Black woman and now a Normal resident, was terminated after 28 years with State Farm “because she complained about State Farm’s rampant culture of racism and discrimination which permeated throughout her time at State Farm, creating a hostile work environment," according to the lawsuit filed Dec. 9 in the Western Michigan District court.

The suit was filed in Michigan because Campbell-Jackson was working at a State Farm office in Portage, Michigan, at the time of the offenses claimed.

A State Farm spokeswoman on Wednesday said "these allegations do not align with our values. State Farm is committed to a diverse and inclusive environment, where all customers and associates are treated with fairness, respect and dignity."

Campbell-Jackson is expected to hold a news conference Thursday to announce this lawsuit in which she is demanding a jury, with her attorneys Robert Laughlin and Steven Hart of Chicago and Ben Crump, a nationally-known civil rights attorney who has represented the families of George Floyd, Trayvon Martin, Michael Brown, Breonna Taylor, Jelani Day and several other high-profile cases.

According to a statement from Crump's office, he represents more than 50 current and former State Farm employees in racial discrimination cases.

Among her claims against the company, Campbell-Jackson alleges she noticed a trend in 2015 that indicated minority group members’ claims were “systematically and illegally” denied by State Farm. When she reported the trend to human resources and an anonymous reporting system, her concerns were “either ignored or met with outright hostility by State Farm.”

The lawsuit includes an excerpt from a letter believed to be sent by a group of State Farm employees to Campbell-Jackson and other minority employees in April 2016. Explicitly racist language is used in the letter, which also states, “They really do not want minorities at State Farm, but the executives have to keep it inside.”

After she reported the letter, Campbell-Jackson was terminated from her position as a claims section manager, which she believes was in retaliation. State Farm later offered her a $175,000 settlement, which she rejected, according to the lawsuit.

In May 2016, Campbell-Jackson filed a charge against State Farm with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, alleging Title VII civil rights violations.

On Feb. 5, 2021, the EEOC issued a determination of reasonable cause in the charge, which means the agency found evidence that gave reason to believe discrimination did occur.

The reasonable cause determination was followed by efforts to resolve the charges through voluntary means, a process known as conciliation.

Those efforts failed June 11, when, according to the EEOC’s online records, conciliation was unsuccessful and notice of a right to sue was issued to Campbell-Jackson.

In June, Campbell-Jackson provided to The Pantagraph a copy of a proposed conciliation agreement that she said was issued by the agency. Its terms called for State Farm to pay Campbell-Jackson $464,631.10 in back pay and damages, and recommended additional training on discrimination, harassment, retaliation and related topics for 10 State Farm employees.

When The Pantagraph reported conciliation was considered unsuccessful, a State Farm spokeswoman gave the same statement she gave Wednesday evening.

On Wednesday, Campbell-Jackson gave a brief statement to The Pantagraph, noting her legal team will provide additional details at the press conference.

"My legal team consists of the most brilliant legal minds, and civil rights advocates, in America," she said. "Until then, I will simply reiterate that the federal Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, which is the EEOC, determined that there was a reasonable cause that State Farm Insurance Company violated Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, as amended."

Campbell-Jackson, who serves as vice president of the Bloomington-Normal chapter of the NAACP, will be joined Thursday by state and local NAACP leaders in Chicago at the headquarters for the Rainbow People United to Save Humanity , the nonprofit organization led by civil rights activist the Rev. Jesse Jackson.

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

