Ex-Normal cop pleads guilty to DUI

BLOOMINGTON — A former Normal police officer pleaded guilty this week to charges of driving under the influence after her arrest in April.

Amanda Street, 42, of Hudson, was charged with two counts of driving under the influence of alcohol, with a BAC of .148. During the traffic stop on April 2, Street also incurred two petty traffic offenses: disregarding a stop sign and improper lane usage.

Amanda Street

Street

Street, who was a resource officer at Normal Community West High School, resigned from the Normal Police Department in June amid an internal investigation into her arrest, Chief Rick Bleichner had said.

A separation agreement was set between Street and the Town of Normal. A termination notice was issued to Street on May 24. She submitted her resignation letter June 3 and her resignation took effect June 25.

Watch now: McLean County EMA looks back on busy year

On Wednesday, she pleaded guilty to the two DUI charges and the other charges were dismissed, according to a McLean County traffic prosecutor.

As a sentence, Street was fined $600 plus court costs and ordered to complete an alcohol program and victim impact panel. She will spend 24 months under court supervision.

For the victim impact panel, Street will hear from those whose lives have been negatively affected by drunk driving, a program implemented by the nonprofit organization Mothers Against Drunk Driving.

