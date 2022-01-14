 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

top story

Ex-Bloomington piano teacher gets 450 years for sex assault, child porn

  • Updated
  • 0

A McLean County judge on Friday found former Bloomington piano teacher Aaron M. Parlier guilty of 20 counts of sexual assault of a child and child pornography production. READ MORE HERE.

BLOOMINGTON – A former Bloomington piano teacher was sentenced Friday to 450 years in prison on sexual assault and child pornography charges.

Aaron M. Parlier, 40, was found guilty in an October bench trial of 10 counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a minor and 10 counts of child pornography.

McLean County adds 719 COVID cases, nearing 40K total

He had faced between 120 years and 900 years in prison.

The trial was the first of possibly six trials, as Parlier is expected to be tried for each victim.

Aaron Parlier

Aaron Parlier pictured left in 2018 and right in 2011.

He faces 18 additional sexual assault and child pornography charges.

If convicted of at least one other count of sexual assault of a minor, Parlier would be sentenced to natural life in prison.

101921-blm-loc-1parlier

In this October file photo, Aaron Parlier, center, a former Bloomington piano teacher charged with 38 sex crimes, arrives for his bench trial in McLean County Court. 

He was arrested in 2018 after a Bloomington Police Department investigation. Police seized a laptop from a bedroom in his Mackinaw home at the time which contained videos of him engaging in sexual acts with his piano students, police said.

The next trial for Parlier is scheduled to begin Feb. 14.

+2 
Aaron Parlier

Parlier

Contact Kade Heather at 309-820-3256. Follow him on Twitter: @kadeheather

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Golden Apple accelerator mints new teachers

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News