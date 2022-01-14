Ex-Bloomington piano teacher gets 450 years for sex assault, child porn

BLOOMINGTON – A former Bloomington piano teacher was sentenced Friday to 450 years in prison on sexual assault and child pornography charges.

Aaron M. Parlier, 40, was found guilty in an October bench trial of 10 counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a minor and 10 counts of child pornography.

He had faced between 120 years and 900 years in prison.

The trial was the first of possibly six trials, as Parlier is expected to be tried for each victim.

He faces 18 additional sexual assault and child pornography charges.

If convicted of at least one other count of sexual assault of a minor, Parlier would be sentenced to natural life in prison.

He was arrested in 2018 after a Bloomington Police Department investigation. Police seized a laptop from a bedroom in his Mackinaw home at the time which contained videos of him engaging in sexual acts with his piano students, police said.

The next trial for Parlier is scheduled to begin Feb. 14.

