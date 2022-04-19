Ex-Bloomington piano teacher convicted in second child sex trial

BLOOMINGTON — A former Bloomington piano instructor was found guilty Tuesday in a bench trial on child sexual assault charges.

Aaron M. Parlier, 41, who lived in Mackinaw at the time of his 2018 arrest, was convicted of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child under 13 years old (Class X felony), aggravated criminal sexual abuse of a child under 13 (Class 2 felony), child pornography (Class 2 felony), and nine counts of criminal sexual assault of a minor (Class 1 felony).

It was the second of potentially six trials for Parlier, who now has been convicted of 32 of the 38 felony counts he was charged with in 2018. The charges were split into separate trials for each accuser.

Tuesday’s conviction on an additional charge of predatory criminal sexual assault of a minor solidified a natural life in prison sentence for Parlier. He was previously sentenced to 450 years in prison following his first trial last year.

A sentencing hearing is scheduled for July 8.

Prosecutors said police began investigating Parlier after a girl wrote an essay for a high school class in which she referenced being sexually abused by her piano teacher.

The accuser in this week’s trial testified Monday that she started piano lessons with Parlier at age 6. She said Parlier began inappropriate contact with her when she was 8 years old and that it escalated into frequent sexual contact until about age 14. The two had sex “anytime I had contact with him” and “more times than I could count,” she said.

Videos of sexual activity between Parlier and the girl, played in court Monday, included a reference to the girl being 15 years old at the time, but the accuser testified that she was younger in the video.

The video also included a reference to the girl being Parlier's fiancé. She had testified that Parlier bought her a rose gold and diamond engagement ring when she was 14, along with other gifts.

Videos of sexual interactions with a different girl, also shown Monday, showed Parlier giving instructions and asking for certain actions to be repeated because his recording "didn't get the right angle."

Parlier stared forward and slightly swayed in his chair throughout the one hour of video Monday in court.

Judge Casey Costigan said that while the evidence in the trial was "graphic and uncomfortable to deal with," the court's ruling was considered "based upon the facts and the law. The graphic content of the evidence ... sympathy, prejudice played no role" in the verdict, he said.

Parlier elected not to testify Monday following a lengthy conversation with his public defense lawyer Joseph Moran. Parlier's lawyer from his first trial withdrew his appearance in January for future trials.

Moran said in his closing arguments that "we don't know for sure," that the girl was under 13 years old during some of the sexual contact, arguing that one of the charges should be dismissed.

Moran also said that Parlier was "incredibly forthright" in his December 2017 interview with Bloomington police Det. John Heinlen "about things that are clearly illegal," and that Parlier told the truth as he knew it.

But McLean County Assistant State's Attorney Erika Reynolds rebutted that statement by noting Parlier's response to Heinlen's question about if police would find any additional girls he had sexual contact with other than the girl they discussed in the interview, to which Parlier said "No."

Parlier is expected to have four more trials for four other accusers.

He faces two more counts of child pornography production (Class X felony) and child pornography possession (Class 3 felony), two counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse of a minor older than 5 years old and one count of aggravated criminal sexual abuse of a minor under 13 years old (Class 2 felonies) in those trials.

The McLean County State's Attorney's Office was provided two weeks to decide which charges to pursue in the next trial.

Contact Kade Heather at 309-820-3256. Follow him on Twitter: @kadeheather

