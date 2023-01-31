Evanston man charged with shoving police officer in McLean County

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BLOOMINGTON — An Evanston man faces felony charges after police say he shoved an officer over the weekend. 

Noah R. Demuth, 22, is charged with aggravated battery of a peace officer, a Class 2 felony, aggravated battery in a public way, a Class 3 felony, mob action, a Class 4 felony, and obstructing a peace officer, a Class A misdemeanor. 

Noah Demuth

Demuth

Charging documents allege that on Sunday, Demuth and another defendant battered another person. Demuth is accused of hitting the victim with a piece of wood and then shoving a Bloomington police officer when police responded.

Quinten B. Given, 22, of Evanston, was also charged in the incident, though he is not accused of battering a police officer. Prosecutors said he kicked the person Demuth is accused of hitting with a stick. He is charged with aggravated battery in a public way, a Class 3 felony, and mob action, a Class 4 felony. 

Demuth's bond was set at $10,000 as a 10% bond, meaning he would need to pay $1,000 plus the $35 fee to be released on these charges. He was also ordered not to consume alcohol and was given permission to leave the state to attend college. His next appearance on this matter is an arraignment on Feb. 17.

Given was released on a $30,000 personal recognizance bond, and his arraignment was also scheduled for Feb. 17.

Kelsey Watznauer contributed reporting. 

Contact Connor Wood at (309)820-3240. Follow Connor on Twitter:@connorkwood

