Eureka man sentenced to 4 years for meth delivery

BLOOMINGTON – A McLean County judge accepted a prosecutor’s recommendation Tuesday to sentence a Eureka man to four years in prison for a methamphetamine delivery.

Matthew D. Nunley, 33, pleaded guilty in January to one count of unlawful delivery of less than 5 grams of meth.

Matthew D. Nunley

Matthew D. Nunley, 33, of Eureka, was sentenced to four years in prison for one count of unlawful delivery of less than 5 grams of methamphetamine. All other charges were dismissed.

He was charged in September 2020 with four counts of unlawful delivery of meth. Three of the charges involved less than 5 grams and one transaction was between 5 and 15 grams of meth.

Nunley also was charged with unlawful possession of 5 to 15 grams of meth with the intent to deliver and unlawful possession of less than 15 grams of alprazolam.

Five of the charges were dismissed under a plea agreement reached in January.

McLean County Assistant State’s Attorney Mary Koll recommended Judge William Yoder to impose a four-year prison sentence, as she pointed to Nunley’s “escalating” degrees of convictions from misdemeanors to felonies.

McLean County Assistant Public Defender Joseph Moran asked the judge to place Nunley on 30 months’ probation, where he could be monitored on a “very tight leash.”

Illinois prison guards' trial in fatal inmate beating opens

Nunley faced a sentence of either probation or between three and seven years in the Illinois Department of Corrections under the plea agreement.

Nunley received credit for 31 days previously served in jail. His prison sentence also is eligible for day-for-day credit.

Contact Kade Heather at 309-820-3256. Follow him on Twitter: @kadeheather

