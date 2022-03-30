Ellsworth man sentenced to 6 years in prison for meth charge

BLOOMINGTON — An Ellsworth man was sentenced Wednesday to six years in prison for a methamphetamine charge.

Seth A. Kindred, 31, pleaded guilty to one count of unlawful possession of between 15 and 100 grams methamphetamine with the intent to deliver, which is a Class X felony. He was charged in January 2021.

Prosecutors said a McLean County Sheriff’s Office investigation into meth sales out of Kindred’s residence in Ellsworth led authorities to obtain a search warrant for his home.

The search warrant, executed Jan. 26, 2021, yielded a little more than 1 ounce of meth, or about 34 grams, along with digital scales and drug packaging materials, prosecutors said.

Kindred earned credit for 11 days previously served in jail. He received the minimum sentence possible under the plea agreement.

