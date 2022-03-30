 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

top story

Ellsworth man sentenced to 6 years in prison for meth charge

  • 0

BLOOMINGTON — An Ellsworth man was sentenced Wednesday to six years in prison for a methamphetamine charge.

Seth A. Kindred, 31, pleaded guilty to one count of unlawful possession of between 15 and 100 grams methamphetamine with the intent to deliver, which is a Class X felony. He was charged in January 2021.

Seth A. Kindred

Seth A. Kindred, 31, of Ellsworth, was sentenced March 30 to six years in prison. He pleaded guilty to one count of unlawful possession of between 15 and 100 grams of methamphetamine with the intent to deliver.

Prosecutors said a McLean County Sheriff’s Office investigation into meth sales out of Kindred’s residence in Ellsworth led authorities to obtain a search warrant for his home.

Eureka man sentenced to 4 years for meth delivery

The search warrant, executed Jan. 26, 2021, yielded a little more than 1 ounce of meth, or about 34 grams, along with digital scales and drug packaging materials, prosecutors said.

Kindred earned credit for 11 days previously served in jail. He received the minimum sentence possible under the plea agreement.

Contact Kade Heather at 309-820-3256. Follow him on Twitter: @kadeheather

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Ukraine: Russia-backed separatist leader calls for refocus in east

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News