Edwardsville man indicted in child's death

EDWARDSVILLE — An Edwardsville man accused of killing his 6-month-old daughter by shaking her has been indicted by a Madison County grand jury.

Thomas R. Dellamano, 38, of Edwardsville, was indicted on two counts of first-degree murder, both Class M felonies.

According to court documents, on Sept. 28 Dellamano allegedly shook Clara Dellamano, who had turned 6 months old the day before. Emergency personnel were dispatched to the residence and the child was taken to a St. Louis area hospital where she died Oct. 4.

The separate charges each detail a different theory of the incident.

One states Dellamano shook the child "with the intent to kill or do great bodily harm" to the child. The other states he shook her "knowing such act created a strong probability of death or great bodily harm" to the infant.

Charges were originally filed Oct. 6 when his bond was set at $1 million. He faces 20-60 years in prison if convicted.

Two other people were indicted Oct. 21 on attempted murder charges in unrelated cases.

Steven Foster, 25, of Alton, faces multiple charges stemming from the alleged shooting of three people on Sept. 8 in the 700 block of Oakwood Estates.

He was indicted on three counts of attempted first-degree murder, three counts of aggravated battery with a firearm, and being an armed habitual criminal, all Class X felonies; aggravated discharge of a firearm, a Class 1 felony; and unlawful possession of weapons by a felon, a Class 3 felony.

He was also indicted for unlawful possession of weapons by a felon, an enhanced Class 2 non-probational felony. That charge stems from his alleged possession of a firearm at the time of his arrest on Oct. 5.

The original incident began at about 11:20 p.m. Sept. 8 when Alton Police responded to the 700 block of Oakwood Estates in reference to a shooting.

They found three adult gunshot victims who were taken to area hospitals then transferred to a St. Louis area hospital.

Foster was arrested by Alton police and U.S. Marshals a few days later in the 2200 block of Bostwick Street, Alton.

Bail in the shooting was set at $1 million, with an additional $75,000 for the weapons charge.

Also charged with unlawful possession of weapons by a felon in that incident was Montreal D. Holmes, 45, of Alton.

In an unrelated case, George Garcia, 18, of Granite City, was indicted for setting a fire with the intention of killing three occupants of a mobile home.

Garcia was indicted on three counts of attempted first degree murder, and aggravated arson, all Class X felonies. According to court documents and information from the Madison County Sheriff's Department, on Oct. 4 he allegedly barricaded two adults and one juvenile into a mobile home in Lakeshore Estates Mobile Home Park and set it on fire.

The three escaped with minor injuries.

Capt. Dave Vucich of the Madison County Sheriff's Department said Garcia had apparently been living there for several weeks.

"There were clear attempts to not allow them out of the residence, and attempts to barricade them into the residence," Vucich said.

The sheriff's department responded to a 911 call at about 9:33 p.m. Oct. 4. By the time deputies arrived the three victims had escaped the fire.

According to initial statements from witnesses and the victims the fire was intentionally set and the victims had been "barricaded in the residence."

Garcia was apprehended soon after the incident, with bail set at $750,000.

