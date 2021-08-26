Dwight woman accused of meth delivery in McLean County

BLOOMINGTON – A Dwight woman was released from McLean County custody Thursday on drug charges.
Tamara A. Billingsley, 46, is charged with unlawful delivery of a controlled substance, two counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance and one count of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
She is accused of delivering a substance containing methamphetamine Thursday. She also is accused of possessing less than 15 grams of a substance containing amphetamine and less than 15 grams of tramadol.
Billingsley was released on a $50,000 personal recognizance bond. An arraignment is scheduled for Sept. 17.