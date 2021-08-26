 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Dwight woman accused of meth delivery in McLean County

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMINGTON – A Dwight woman was released from McLean County custody Thursday on drug charges.

Tamara A. Billingsley, 46, is charged with unlawful delivery of a controlled substance, two counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance and one count of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Tamara A. Billingsley

Tamara A. Billingsley, 46, of Dwight, is charged with unlawful delivery of a controlled substance, two counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance and one count of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

She is accused of delivering a substance containing methamphetamine Thursday. She also is accused of possessing less than 15 grams of a substance containing amphetamine and less than 15 grams of tramadol.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
Bloomington police ask for help finding missing juvenile

Billingsley was released on a $50,000 personal recognizance bond. An arraignment is scheduled for Sept. 17.

Taking some extra steps to secure your home before you go on vacation can keep you safe from burglary. Watch this to find out some easy tips on how to do so.
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Murder hornet nest found in Washington state

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News