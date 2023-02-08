BLOOMINGTON — A DuPage County resident has been charged in McLean County with aggravated battery, a Class 2 felony, and battery causing bodily harm, a Class A misdemeanor.

Michael D. Dopson, 32, of Carol Stream, was arrested Feb. 6 in Normal after he struggled with security at Carle BroMenn Medical Center and hit a security officer in the head, prosecutors said.

In a probable cause statement, prosecutors said that Dopson has a history of mental health problems. They allege that, on Feb. 6, Dopson was staying at a residence in Bloomington when he punched a man in the face, causing swelling and redness to the victim.

Prosecutors said that it was later that day, while in the emergency department of Carle BroMenn, that Dopson began punching the walls and glass fixtures before being escorted out by security.

Prosecutors said it was outside the hospital that Dopson and security struggled, leading to his arrest.

Dopson's bond in the felony case was set at $30,000 with 10% to apply, meaning he would need to post $3,000 plus court fees in order to be released from the McLean County Jail.

His next court date is 9 a.m. Feb. 24.

Updated mug shots from The Pantagraph Bryant Lewis Derek Roesch Justin M. Mata Marcus D. Wesley Phillip Tinch Trisha L. Hanke William B. Givens David L. Oliver Kenneth E. Funk Jordan R. King Holly M. Isaacson Kenneth L. Minton Tony L. Jackson Britley L. Hilger Jasmine L. Smith Jackie S. Claypool Noah R. Demuth Brandon L. Parsano Alexander N. Williams Carlos Sanchez-Solozarzano Jaylin S. Bones Jordan R. King Dominique M. Banks