BLOOMINGTON — Two years ago, Ben Duzen's life looked very different than it does today.

He was unemployed and fighting to keep his home. His mother had just died. He used cocaine and heroin. And he had been jailed after police found him with a stolen van, so intoxicated that he said he did not realize the vehicle belonged to someone else.

"Pretty much failing at just about everything," recalled Duzen, 38. He had tried to get sober before; it never stuck.

But last week, he celebrated his graduation from McLean County's drug court, a comprehensive program that shortened his 30-month probation sentence by eight months — and did much more than that.

"I needed this program to save my life," he wrote in an essay read at Thursday's graduation ceremony by Judge Scott Kording, who oversees the drug court program.

Duzen said the program, which he joined in June 2021, gave him the ability to deal with difficult losses of life, property and employment. Those kinds of setbacks can have more power to push a person back to drugs than the pull of the substances alone, he said.

“Life is always going to throw curveballs at you,” he said.

But Duzen has learned to roll with them. He has been sober for about 18 months, is employed at Rivian Automotive and is working to regain his driver's license. On Thursday, he was supported at the graduation ceremony by his wife, Cierra, and credited their partnership as another big part of his recovery.

He was one of two clients on Thursday and seven so far this year to graduate the drug court program, one stakeholders say is a challenging but comprehensive system of treatment, counseling, verification and engagement.

There are 38 clients currently in the voluntary program. Addressing those who attended on Thursday, Duzen stressed the importance of being honest — "more so to yourself than anybody else."

"You know if you're doing what you're supposed to," he said. "You know what you're supposed to be doing. You know if what you're doing is going to lead you down the wrong way, and you know what needs to be done.”

Showing up

There are more than 3,500 drug courts across the country, with about half of them dedicated to adult treatment, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. These courts typically employ three phases: a stabilization phase, which could include detox; an intense treatment phase, often with individual or group counseling; and a transition phase, when clients work to reintegrate into society.

McLean County divides its drug court program into five phases. To graduate from the last phase, clients must pass nine months with no positive drug screens. They must also go eight weeks with no sanctions, which could be levied for an infraction as minor as showing up five minutes late for a hearing.

During its initial phases, drug court clients routinely check in with probation officers and treatment providers. There are also random drug screenings and monthly hearings, and team members confirm that the client is taking any prescribed medications.

Incentives for compliance may include verbal praise, gift cards, travel passes, and clearance to miss a scheduled drug court hearing. Sanctions can include increased check-ins, calendar sign-offs by treatment and medicine providers, essay assignments, and “flash jail sentences” ranging between one and five days, or possibly more.

Another sanction is being ordered to sit in on morning traffic court.

At weekly scheduled hearings on Thursdays in the county’s court facilities, Judge Kording repeats the program’s mantra: “Show up. Be honest. Try.”

Kording has presided over drug court since October 2021. The program, which began in the county around 2006, follows a national drug court model, “where social science confirms that an alternative approach will typically have meaningfully better outcomes for certain populations,” he said.

In an interview with The Pantagraph earlier this month, he defined that population as “frequent flyers” in the justice system, adding that incarceration does not address the substance use that underlies a lot of criminal conduct. By breaking the cycle, he said, court administrators can get clients on a long-term path to sobriety, and in many cases, stop them from re-offending.

Of 38 drug court graduates from the past three years, eight have since been charged with another offense in McLean County.

The program combines best practices for substance use treatment with best practices for judicial supervision of serious felony cases with corrections or probation supervision, Kording said.

Before someone can begin the program, he or she must be referred by a defense attorney, prosecutor or court services officer, he said. The subsequent robust screening process can take weeks or months.

A multidisciplinary team comprising the judge or backup judge, an assistant state’s attorney, a defense attorney, probation officers, and treatment providers can make recommendations for or against new entries, he said. Kording gets the final say.

He explained proper candidates must have a high level of addiction and be highly susceptible for new criminality. Not every client responds quickly, he said, but it’s interesting to see people with high treatment needs get better legal outcomes and become better long term as a person. The program typically takes at least a year to complete, he said, or sometimes several more.

The obstacles are complex for some. Kording said access to specialized recovery care, including medically assisted opiate detox, can be difficult for people on Medicaid to obtain. Unhoused people, especially those early in the program, may struggle to manage stress and avoid re-use if they’re out in the elements all night, he said.

Chestnut Health Services, a major treatment provider for the drug court program, does not provide detox services.

Duzen advised people seeking recovery from opiate use to try suboxone.

“That way you can taper down … you’re not going to be a burden at your job,” he said, adding it’s really hard to fight cravings when you don't feel well.

Bridging back

“If you think of addiction as isolation, and in destroying — torching all the bridges — recovery is building bridges,” said Bryan Hinman, associate director of court treatment programs at Chestnut.

“It is forging connection,” he continued.

Hinman said he’s seen the power of community in drug courts, where people support and share good feedback with each other.

A key drug court component stressed by the Department of Justice is “using a non-adversarial approach.” Hinman said there’s value in having a different kind of interaction in the court system.

“This is where a judge will come down and shake your hand,” he said, “where the team claps for you.”

Hinman also said Kording has produced individualized video statements for clients. He said they have a chain of very supportive trauma-informed and treatment-informed judges, allowing “clients to feel heard.”

“Having that ability to have treatment at the table, and to inform the court and the team by extension, I think that is what makes this court work,” he said.

Assistant Public Defender Carol Shegog-Parker handles drug court cases, and said Kording is very good about ensuring negative terms are not used in their program — even behind closed doors. Test results are referred to as "positive" rather than "dirty," she said, and they also shun terms like “relapse.”

An ongoing issue Hinman said clients face is the tight local housing market.

“We've had so many clients where they struggle to find housing, especially if you have a substantial criminal background,” he said.

They might be pointed to the Salvation Army, which he said does great work, but clients who say they have had bad experiences there in the past might refuse to return.

“They don't want to go there and they're just going back to their old skills to survive,” Hinman said. “We can't get them housed.”

Parker said when clients need extended treatment, landlords don’t hold their homes for 28 days.

A better life

Kording said the State of Illinois spends about $40,000 a year to incarcerate someone. Data provided to The Pantagraph showed that eight of the 38 graduates from 2020 to 2022 faced new charges in McLean County — roughly a 21% rate of recidivism.

That begins a meaningfully better set of outcomes for those clients, Kording said, compared to the fallback of a long-term prison sentence.

“That is a pretty good investment of public funds,” he said.

Michael Donovan, director of court services, said drug court is funded by probation fees, which furnish incentives and other client-related costs. The salaries of two officers and a supervisor are covered by the Administrative Office of the Illinois court system, and $209,000 in funding is forwarded to three treatment agencies via a McLean County Board of Health grant.

The program has a capacity of 50 clients, and Donovan said there are no current plans to increase it. He noted, however, that a full-time assessment staffer at Chestnut is helping to initiate assessment reviews sooner.

Lori Laughlin, Chestnut’s marketing director, said the organization devotes close to $500,000 to problem-solving courts, which includes drug court, veterans court and a mental health-oriented recovery court. Of that, she said, $177,320 is granted by the county.

Sue Schafer, chair of the McLean County Board Health Committee, told The Pantagraph that the program’s cost savings spread to the rest of the community.

“They’re on their way to a better life,” said Schafer, a Republican representing District 9.

While it is a small program, Schafer said, drug court makes a big impact. She listed family reunions, custody restorations, and kids regaining relationships with parents.

Asked whether drug court could be expanded, she said she has raised questions about that possibility with the county’s Justice Committee in recent months.

Schafer also said two McLean County judges, Amy MacFarland and Rebecca Foley, are working on plans to add a family treatment court. These courts focus on collaboration with substance use treatment and child welfare systems.

Gateway Foundation has started to treat drug court clients, too, she said.

McLean County State’s Attorney Erika Reynolds said her office refers candidates to drug court as prosecutors screen police reports for new charges. When they don’t necessarily have a good background on a defendant, a public defender may refer the candidate instead, she said.

Sometimes, Reynolds said, they’re placed in a difficult position because they may want to give someone an opportunity, but they also don’t want to put the community at risk.

“There's obviously always risk involved when giving somebody who would otherwise be going to prison an opportunity to stay out of prison,” she said.

But if the program is embraced by the participant, she said, the community is significantly affected because authorities can stop pouring resources into that case.

Reynolds said her office has limited veto power on more significant cases. When she previously served as an assistant state’s attorney on drug court, she said, they wouldn’t want a dealer getting into the program.

“One of the biggest priorities we have is maintaining the integrity of that program and keeping it safe,” she said.

Reynolds said they rely on police street crime units to get to know people, learn their reputation and identify dealers.

Finding the good

Normal’s Stephen Linares, 52, graduated from drug court in February. In a recent phone interview with The Pantagraph, he said the program will show people the path, but they have to choose to walk it.

There’s a lot of work to the program. He said there were many classes and meetings with groups and individual counselors, plus recovery coaches. He said being able to talk with others and air problems out is very productive.

He said his own experience is a testament of a true “phoenix risen from the ashes.”

Having had others to lean on when he needed, Linares said he wants to pay it forward to others in the recovery community. He said he might talk to four people daily — and if he doesn’t hear from them for a while, he’ll be proactive and reach out first.

Along with Duzen, also graduating from drug court on Thursday was 34-year-old Chris Eddings. He was joined by his six children and their mother.

Eddings told the audience that the drug court team pushed him to finish the program and be a better person.

He also said Kording finds the right words to keep them looking forward and "finding the good out of the little and big mistakes."

He encouraged peers to not give up on themselves.

That speaks to what Parker, the public defender, said is one of the biggest obstacles she sees clients face: learning to believe in themselves again. Sometimes those entering the program may not believe, at first, that they can face the challenges ahead.

"Our treatment team and our probation officers and everyone on the team is really good about helping them see themselves differently," she said, "because when they can see themselves differently, they can invest in themselves and make a greater impact and greater change in their lives."