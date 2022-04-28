Drug charges filed against Wheaton woman in McLean County

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BLOOMINGTON — A Wheaton woman faces drug charges in McLean County.

Rebecca Y. Choi, 32, is charged with unlawful possession of 1-15 grams of cocaine with the intent to deliver (Class 1 felony), possession of less than 15 grams of cocaine (Class 4 felony), possession of less than 15 grams of amphetamine (Class 4 felony), and possession of drug paraphernalia (Class A misdemeanor).

Rebecca Y. Choi

Court documents indicate she was arrested in Chenoa.

Choi was released from custody on a $50,000 personal recognizance bond.

An arraignment is scheduled for May 13.

