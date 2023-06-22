BLOOMINGTON — Cocaine charges are pending against a Normal man.

Richard T. Lyke, 50, is charged with five counts of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance, accused of making cocaine sales in Normal with amounts between 1 and 15 grams on May 31 and June 12 and less than 1 gram on May 31, June 12 and June 16.

He is also charged with one count of unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, for an amount between 15 and 100 grams of cocaine on June 20 in Normal.

Lyke was jailed in lieu of posting $30,035. An arraignment was scheduled for July 7.

Updated mug shots from The Pantagraph Bryant Lewis Derek Roesch Justin M. Mata Marcus D. Wesley Phillip Tinch Trisha L. Hanke William B. Givens David L. Oliver Kenneth E. Funk Jordan R. King Holly M. Isaacson Kenneth L. Minton Tony L. Jackson Britley L. Hilger Jasmine L. Smith Jackie S. Claypool Noah R. Demuth Brandon L. Parsano Alexander N. Williams Carlos Sanchez-Solozarzano Jaylin S. Bones Jordan R. King Dominique M. Banks Austin T. Daugherty Sandra M. Lewis Samantha E. Morris Nolan C. Love Nikkita L. Sandefur Katlin M.B. Wilson Eli C. Garozzo Tysean T. Townsend Curtis J. Byrd Noral K. Nelson Charles J. Tankson Davis, Micah S Livingston, Joshua D. Kevin L. Ewen Emmanuel K. Mpay Ahmad S. Manns Dylan R Mann Tony L. Jackson William R. Linden Zadek U. Moen Zachary T. Willis Cecily M. Sexton Tonisha A. Jackson James A. McConnaughay Jessica M. Longberry Barry D. Guyton Keon E. Spiller Melina Aguilar Carlos D. Cregan Andrea M. Sheets Wayne M. Damron