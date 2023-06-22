BLOOMINGTON — Cocaine charges are pending against a Normal man.
Richard T. Lyke, 50, is charged with five counts of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance, accused of making cocaine sales in Normal with amounts between 1 and 15 grams on May 31 and June 12 and less than 1 gram on May 31, June 12 and June 16.
He is also charged with one count of unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, for an amount between 15 and 100 grams of cocaine on June 20 in Normal.
Lyke was jailed in lieu of posting $30,035. An arraignment was scheduled for July 7.