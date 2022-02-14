 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Drug charges filed against Decatur man in McLean County

BLOOMINGTON – A Decatur man remains jailed in McLean County on drug charges.

Carlos L. Hogan, 33, is charged with one count of unlawful possession of between 1 and 15 grams of cocaine with the intent to deliver, a Class 1 felony.

He also is charged with unlawful possession of less than 15 grams of cocaine and four counts of unlawful cannabis possession.

Hogan was jailed in lieu of posting $5,035.

An arraignment is scheduled for March 3.

Carlos L. Hogan

Carlos L. Hogan, 33, of Decatur, is charged with unlawful possession of between 1 and 15 grams of cocaine with the intent to deliver, possession of less than 15 grams of cocaine and four counts of unlawful cannabis possession.

 MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL

Contact Kade Heather at 309-820-3256. Follow him on Twitter: @kadeheather

