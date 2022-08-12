 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Drug charges filed against Bloomington woman

  • 0
Angela R. Oss

Angela R. Oss, Aug. 12, 2022 

 MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL

BLOOMINGTON — Multiple drug charges are pending against a Bloomington woman. 

Bloomington man held on drug, armed violence charges

Angela R. Oss, 43, is charged with unlawful possession of more than 1 gram but less than 15 grams of cocaine (Class 1 felony) and unlawful delivery of cocaine (Class 2 felony). 

According to court documents, Oss knowingly delivered cocaine to an Illinois State Police confidential source on Wednesday. 

She is also charged with another count of unlawful possession of fewer than 15 grams of cocaine (Class 4 felony) and unlawful possession of fewer than 15 grams of a substance containing alprazolam (Class 4 felony), commonly known as Xanax. 

Bloomington man faces multiple drug and gun charges

She was released on a $5,000 personal recognizance bond. 

An arraignment is scheduled for Sept. 9. 

 

Contact Mateusz Janik at (309) 820-3234. Follow Mateusz on Twitter:@mjanik99