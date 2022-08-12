Drug charges filed against Bloomington woman

BLOOMINGTON — Multiple drug charges are pending against a Bloomington woman.

Angela R. Oss, 43, is charged with unlawful possession of more than 1 gram but less than 15 grams of cocaine (Class 1 felony) and unlawful delivery of cocaine (Class 2 felony).

According to court documents, Oss knowingly delivered cocaine to an Illinois State Police confidential source on Wednesday.

She is also charged with another count of unlawful possession of fewer than 15 grams of cocaine (Class 4 felony) and unlawful possession of fewer than 15 grams of a substance containing alprazolam (Class 4 felony), commonly known as Xanax.

She was released on a $5,000 personal recognizance bond.

An arraignment is scheduled for Sept. 9.