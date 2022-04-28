Drug charges filed against Bloomington man

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BLOOMINGTON – A Bloomington man was released from custody Thursday on 10 felony drug charges.

Connor M. Mink

Connor M. Mink, 18, of Bloomington is charged with unlawful:

  • Possession of 5-15 grams of methamphetamine with the intent to deliver (Class 1 felony)
  • Possession of less than 5 grams of meth with the intent to deliver (Class 2 felony)
  • Possession of 5-15 grams of meth (Class 2 felony)
  • Possession of less than 5 grams of meth (Class 3 felony)
  • Possession of 1-15 grams of cocaine with the intent to deliver (Class 1 felony)
  • Possession of less than 1 gram of cocaine with the intent to deliver (Class 2 felony)
  • Possession of less than 15 grams of cocaine (Class 4 felony)
  • Possession of less than 15 grams of alprazolam (Class 4 felony)
  • Possession of 30-500 grams of cannabis with the intent to deliver (Class 3 felony)
  • Possession of 10-30 grams of cannabis with the intent to deliver (Class 4 felony)

Mink was released from custody on a $50,000 personal recognizance bond.

An arraignment is scheduled for May 13.

