Drug charges filed against Bloomington man

BLOOMINGTON — Four felony drug charges are pending for a Bloomington man.

Kenneth R. McNairy

McNairy

Kenneth R. McNairy, 32, is charged with two counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver (Class X and Class 1 felonies), and two counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance (Class 1 and Class 4 felonies).

McNairy was jailed in lieu of posting $10,035.

An arraignment is scheduled for June 3.

