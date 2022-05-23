 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Drug charges filed against Bloomington man

BLOOMINGTON — A Bloomington man is charged with possessing cocaine with the intent to distribute it.

Caleb W. Collier

Collier

Caleb W. Collier, 20, is charged with two counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver (Class 1 and 2 felonies). He is accused of possessing between 1 and 15 grams of cocaine and less than 1 gram of cocaine.

He also is charged with four counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance (Class 4 felony) for possessing cocaine, alprazolam, oxycodone and methylphenidate.

Collier was released from custody on a $50,000 personal recognizance bond.

An arraignment is scheduled for June 10.

 MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
