BLOOMINGON — A drug charge was filed against a Bloomington woman Friday.
Sandra M. Lewis, 77, is charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver (Class X felony).
According to court documents, Lewis knowingly and unlawfully possessed more than 200 grams of a substance containing MDMB-4E-PINACA, a synthetic cannabinoid.
Lewis is accused of delivering the synthetic cannabinoids to Illinois Department of Corrections inmates, said Assistant State's Attorney Mark Messman.
Lewis' bond was set at $100,000, meaning she must post $10,000 plus court fees in order to be released.
Her arraignment hearing is set for 9 a.m. March 10.