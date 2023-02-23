PEORIA — Aaron Rossi’s legal trouble now extends to methamphetamine use and a breach in a federal court’s protective order, court documents say.

A stipulation filed this week in the federal case accusing the Reditus Laboratories CEO of tax fraud and mail fraud states Rossi violated the conditions of his pretrial release when lab tests taken in April, May, June and July 2022 showed he “possessed and ingested methamphetamine.”

In this case, he has been accused of filing false tax returns in 2015, 2016 and 2017, and of using funds from his former employer, Central Illinois Orthopedic Surgery, for personal deliveries.

Rossi’s attorneys agreed the federal prosecutors could present evidence that meets the burden of proof that he violated the conditions of his bond through drug use.

Rossi was arrested in October on allegations that he violated the conditions of his pretrial release after marijuana metabolites were found in his system. This triggered a modification of his bond conditions, in which Judge Sara Darrow ruled he be prohibited from using CBD products.

This week's stipulation was filed Wednesday ahead of a bail revocation hearing that was scheduled for Thursday, and in the document, both sides agreed that a hearing to determine whether or not he was in violation was no longer required.

“However, the Parties do disagree as to the appropriate remedy for this bond violation and an evidentiary hearing continues to be required as to that issue and as to the Defendant’s ability to comply with the conditions of release,” according to the document.

The agreement will not be used to support “any additional criminal charges” — like methamphetamine possession charges — but it can be used in prosecution for false statements or perjury in connection to the stipulation, in prosecution for murder or other violent felonies and for use in rebuttal or impeachment if Rossi testifies or takes a position contrary to the information in the stipulation.

However, the agreed upon information can be used to obtain leads to other evidence which may be used against him “in any criminal, civil, forfeiture, or administrative hearing, trial or other proceeding, including the sentencing hearing.”

The stipulation was signed by a federal prosecutor and Rossi’s attorneys Nancy DePodesta and Edward McNally, neither of whom could be reached for comment immediately Thursday.

In a separate filing Wednesday, the U.S. Attorney’s Office filed a motion asking the judge to enter an order requiring Rossi to provide details related to a breach in the court’s protective order, which has been in effect since April 2022 and protects against the distribution of pretrial discovery materials to anyone not involved with the criminal case.

According to the prosecutors, Rossi’s attorneys contacted them Feb. 14 to tell them that discovery, which was produced and generated by the prosecution “using the power of federal law enforcement and the federal grand jury,” had been filed as exhibits in a civil litigation against Rossi in state court.

“The mere act of providing discovery that was produced by the Government to the Defendant’s state court civil counsel, in and of itself, violates at least five of the six clauses of the Protective Order,” according to the prosecutor’s motion to enforce the protective order.

Rossi’s attorneys in the civil case are not the same attorneys as those in this federal criminal matter and therefore would not have legal access to the discovery, per the protective order.

“While these pleadings had been made under seal, the state court judge was now preparing, potentially as early as this week, to lift the seal on the vast majority of the pleadings in that case.”

Assistant U.S. Attorney Doug McMeyer was not immediately available to confirm which civil case the motion refers to.

However, on Tuesday, Tazewell County judge Stephen Kouri moved to unseal many of the documents that were previously protected in the civil cases against Rossi that accuse him of mishandling company money to the detriment of his former business partners.

Attorneys for Rossi, Reditus and Rossi’s attorney in the civil case are working through the disclosure of documents to the appropriate plaintiffs, which will exclude documents related to his criminal case, the judge has said.

In the motion, the federal prosecutor said the mishandling of discovery documents as a violation of the protective order is “a serious issue that has multiple negative ramifications,” which could include witness harassment and intimidation that can have “a chilling effect on the willingness of witnesses to come forward and to cooperate with law enforcement.”

The motion states that the full scope of the breach is not yet known and requested that the court direct Rossi to:

provide copies of all pleadings that use or reference the discovery materials; to identify anyone who has received a copy of the discovery materials;

inform anyone who has received the materials or copies about the existence of the protective order and “have written acknowledgements signed by each person that they will abide by the protective order;”

“claw back” and require everyone not directly representing him in the federal case to return all discovery material “and/or destroy the same and provide certification of having done so.”

