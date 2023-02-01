District 87 board member to resign after DUI plea

BLOOMINGTON — A Bloomington District 87 school board member is planning to resign from the board, having been sentenced this week to a term of probation with the Veterans Treatment Court.

Fitzgerald Samedy, 36, was charged in May 2022 with aggravated driving under the influence, a felony for his third DUI offense; driving on a revoked license, aggravated driving on a revoked license; and obstructing justice, as well as two misdemeanors of DUI and driving on a revoked license.

He has pleaded guilty to two felonies in this case: aggravated DUI and driving on a revoked license. The remaining charges were dismissed.

Samedy, who has been a District 87 board member since his election in April 2021, declined to comment after his sentencing hearing Tuesday.

'The ends of justice'

During the hearing, Assistant State’s Attorney Emily Young asked Judge Charles Feeney to sentence Samedy to 30 months of standard probation, noting he previously completed the Veterans Court program successfully.

Even though he had those “tools in his toolbox,” Young said he still made the choice to drink and get behind the wheel.

Jennifer Patton, Samedy’s attorney, said Samedy’s problems stem from having post-traumatic stress disorder, which led him to turn to alcohol. She also noted when he was arrested on these charges, he had been at home before driving around the block to retrieve his dog from an altercation with a neighbor.

Samedy served in the U.S. Army for two years as a petroleum engineer with tours in Afghanistan and South Korea and has "shown he can be successful in Veterans Court," Patton said, asking the judge to give that sentence.

Veterans Treatment Court is designed for adults who have been convicted of nonviolent offenses and diagnosed with serious mental illness or substance abuse, with the goal of decreasing “the number of recurrent arrests that result from mental health and substance abuse issues by sending offenders to treatment for their mental health and substance abuse issues rather than jail,” according to the McLean County website.

Feeney, who is based in Woodford County but presides over Veterans Court for the entire 11th Circuit, also said Samedy did “very very well” in the structured environment of the program and called him an excellent candidate for the program again, noting Samedy’s “history of criminality centers around his addiction to alcohol.”

His PTSD is “70% service connected. That’s huge,” Feeney said, adding that placing him in the Veterans’ Courts program is “an avenue that’s difficult to pass up.”

“That is the ends of justice,” Feeney said. “When someone has given of themselves and they’ve suffered as a result of that giving and they’ve given of themselves to all of us … we should be just as cognizant of the wounds that have occurred, albeit ones that we can’t outwardly see, but we see in their behavior.”

Samedy was sentenced to 30 months of probation in both charges to be served in the Veterans Treatment Court program.

Patton said she was pleased with Feeney’s decision in Samedy’s case.

“He struggles with alcohol and he’s succeeded before with Veterans Court, so I think it’s appropriate,” she said.

Filling school board vacancy

District 87 Board President Mark Wylie told The Pantagraph that Samedy had contacted him over the weekend to say he wanted to resign from the board.

“We will finalize that process in the coming days and begin the process of filling his position,” Wylie said. “We wish him well.”

Once his resignation goes into effect, the board has 60 days to fill the position. Wylie said the board will seek applications to fill the position.

That position will not be on the ballot in the April election, Wylie said.

According to state statute, a person convicted of a felony is ineligible to hold elected office, which includes school boards.

However, if Samedy is successful in the Veterans Treatment Court program, this case will be dismissed, a Veterans Court representative told The Pantagraph.

If a final order reverses the conviction, “eligibility to hold the office, to the extent of the original term then remaining, is restored,” according to the Illinois “Officials Convicted of Infamous Crimes Act.”