DeWitt County woman accused of forging $6,000 check

BLOOMINGTON — A Waynesville woman was jailed after prosecutors said she forged a $6,000 check.

Lisa G. Sellner, 57, is charged with two counts of burglary and one count each of forgery, theft and financial institution fraud.

Prosecutors said Tuesday she wrote a check to herself and signed another person’s name, using his PNC Bank account. According to court documents, the check was for $6,000.

She then tried to cash the check at Heartland Bank on Main Street in Bloomington, prosecutors said.

She was jailed in lieu of posting $1,535 and ordered not to have contact with the victim named in this case, his address and any PNC Bank or Heartland Bank & Trust located in McLean County.

An arraignment was scheduled for Feb. 17.

According to the Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) here is a list of 10 important reminders consumers should do to protect their information.

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

