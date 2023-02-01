DeWitt County woman accused of forging $6,000 check

BLOOMINGTON — A Waynesville woman was jailed after prosecutors said she forged a $6,000 check.

Lisa G. Sellner, 57, is charged with two counts of burglary and one count each of forgery, theft and financial institution fraud.

Prosecutors said Tuesday she wrote a check to herself and signed another person’s name, using his PNC Bank account. According to court documents, the check was for $6,000.

She then tried to cash the check at Heartland Bank on Main Street in Bloomington, prosecutors said.

She was jailed in lieu of posting $1,535 and ordered not to have contact with the victim named in this case, his address and any PNC Bank or Heartland Bank & Trust located in McLean County.

An arraignment was scheduled for Feb. 17.

