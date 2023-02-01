DeWitt County woman accused of forging $6,000 check

BLOOMINGTON — A Waynesville woman was jailed after prosecutors said she forged a $6,000 check.
Lisa G. Sellner, 57, is charged with two counts of burglary and one count each of forgery, theft and financial institution fraud.
Prosecutors said Tuesday she wrote a check to herself and signed another person’s name, using his PNC Bank account. According to court documents, the check was for $6,000.
She then tried to cash the check at Heartland Bank on Main Street in Bloomington, prosecutors said.
She was jailed in lieu of posting $1,535 and ordered not to have contact with the victim named in this case, his address and any PNC Bank or Heartland Bank & Trust located in McLean County.
An arraignment was scheduled for Feb. 17.
Today in history: Feb. 1
1943: 442nd Regimental Combat Team
1960: Sit-In Protest
1979: Iran
1991: Plane Crash
2003: Space Shuttle Columbia
2011: Egypt
2012: Don Cornelius
2012: Facebook
2017: Rex Tillerson
2017: University of California, Berkeley
2021: John Sweeney
2021: Myanmar
2021: Winter Weather
2022: Tom Brady
Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.