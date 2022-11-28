DeWitt County man charged with attempted murder

Embry-Frank
PROVIDED BY DEWITT COUNTY SHERIFF
CLINTON — A Weldon man is facing charges of attempted murder and assault of a peace officer in DeWitt County.
Kodie Embry-Frank, 31, was arrested Nov. 23 and later charged with four counts of attempted first-degree murder as well as aggravated battery of a peace officer, aggravated battery causing great bodily harm and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, court records show.
DeWitt County State's Attorney Dan Markwell said Embry-Frank used a knife to threaten a woman he knows before another person intervened. The third person received cuts to the arm and neck, causing severe blood loss and substantial damage, Markwell said.
He said the victim is in stable condition.
Markwell said Embry-Frank also kicked the responding sheriff's deputy in the head.
Embry-Frank is being held on $250,000 bond, of which he would need to post 10% for release.
His next court appearance is Tuesday.
New statistics from the FBI reveal that violent crimes are on the rise, and will likely become a major topic for the midterm elections.
Get to know Illinois: 15 state symbols
Snack food — Popcorn
Second and third graders from a Joliet elementary school, along with their teacher, completed a class project attempting to make popcorn the official snack food of the State of Illinois. The General Assembly made that designation official in 2003. ( ) Illinois.gov
Amphibian — Eastern tiger salamander
Illinois citizens voted to select the eastern tiger salamander as the state amphibian in 2004. The vote was made official by the General Assembly in 2005. ( ) Illinois.gov
Jim Schulz
Reptile — Painted turtle
Illinois citizens voted to select the painted turtle as the state reptile in 2004. The vote was made official by the General Assembly in 2005. ( ) Illinois.gov
Jim Schulz
Flower — Violet
Violets are the official state flower of Illinois.
Carolyn Kaster, ilinois.gov
Tree — White Oak
In 1907, Illinois schoolchildren voted to select the state tree and the state flower. They selected the Native Oak. In 1973, a special poll of 900,000 schoolchildren changed the State Tree from the Native Oak to the White Oak. ( ) Illinois.gov
Wikipedia
Bird — Cardinal
In 1928, Illinois schoolchildren selected the cardinal as the State Bird of Illinois. The General Assembly made that designation official in 1929. ( ) Illinois.gov
Lois Bernstein
Insect — Monarch butterfly
In 1974, Decatur third-graders suggested that the monarch butterfly become the state insect. Schoolchildren lobbied for the monarch butterfly and the General Assembly passed a bill making it official in 1975.
PHIL COALE, Illinois.gov
Fish — Bluegill
Schoolchildren selected the Bluegill as the state fish in 1986. Although the Bluegill grows to only about 9 inches in length and weighs less than a pound, it has a reputation as one of the best fighting game fish. ( ) Illinois.gov
Phil Grout
Mineral — Fluorite
The General Assembly established Fluorite as the state mineral in 1965. Illinois is the largest producer of Fluorite in the United States. Fluorite is used in making steel, enamels, aluminum, glass, and many chemicals. ( ) Illinois.gov
Wikipedia
Animal — White-tailed deer
Illinois schoolchildren voted to select the white-tailed deer as the state animal in 1980. The vote was made official by the General Assembly in 1982. ( ) Illinois.gov
» Fun fact: Pictured above is Stephanie, a white-tailed deer—an orphaned, formerly injured young fawn, brought back to good health by a kind soul in the Lake Bloomington area. Read Bill Flick's 2013 story about Stephanie here.
For The Pantagraph
Dance — Square dance
The Square Dance was designated as the official state dance in 1990. ( ) Illinois.gov
Danny Goshtigian
Prairie grass — Big Bluestem
In 1989 the Big Bluestem ( Andropogon gerardii) became the state prairie grass. The General Assembly adopted this designation following a poll of students conducted by the Illinois Department of Conservation. ( ) Illinois.gov
Wikipedia
Fruit — Gold Rush Apple
Source:
ilga.gov
Flickr Creative Commons user takomabibelot
Contact D. Jack Alkire at (309)820-3275.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.