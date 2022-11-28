DeWitt County man charged with attempted murder

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
CLINTON — A Weldon man is facing charges of attempted murder and assault of a peace officer in DeWitt County. 

Kodie Embry-Frank, 31, was arrested Nov. 23 and later charged with four counts of attempted first-degree murder as well as aggravated battery of a peace officer, aggravated battery causing great bodily harm and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, court records show. 

DeWitt County State's Attorney Dan Markwell said Embry-Frank used a knife to threaten a woman he knows before another person intervened. The third person received cuts to the arm and neck, causing severe blood loss and substantial damage, Markwell said. 

He said the victim is in stable condition. 

Markwell said Embry-Frank also kicked the responding sheriff's deputy in the head. 

Embry-Frank is being held on $250,000 bond, of which he would need to post 10% for release. 

His next court appearance is Tuesday. 

Contact D. Jack Alkire at (309)820-3275. 

