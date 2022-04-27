Delivery driver robbed Tuesday night in Normal

Officer Brad Park with the Normal Police Department said the victim was returning to his car after delivering food around 6:17 p.m. Tuesday in the area of Orlando Avenue and Northbrook Drive when the suspect approached him.
Park said the suspect, a male believed to be between 18 and 22 years old, threatened the victim and asked for his money. A description of the suspect's clothing was not available.
The officer said the suspect said he was armed with a gun, but no weapon was displayed.
Lawyers for a Bloomington man seeking exoneration from his 1999 murder conviction argued in a court filing Thursday that an upcoming evidentiary hearing should consider all of his innocence claims rather than the one that prosecutors conceded to earlier this month.
Bloomington police responded about 9:40 p.m. Wednesday to a single-car accident near Stewart Street where officers located a damaged vehicle that had struck a telephone pole, but found no driver or passengers.