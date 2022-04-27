Delivery driver robbed Tuesday night in Normal

NORMAL — A delivery driver was deprived of cash by a suspected robber Tuesday in north Normal, police said.

Officer Brad Park with the Normal Police Department said the victim was returning to his car after delivering food around 6:17 p.m. Tuesday in the area of Orlando Avenue and Northbrook Drive when the suspect approached him.

Park said the suspect, a male believed to be between 18 and 22 years old, threatened the victim and asked for his money. A description of the suspect's clothing was not available.

The officer said the suspect said he was armed with a gun, but no weapon was displayed.

After he was handed a minimal amount of cash, Park said, the suspect took off running and the victim went back to his car. No one was hurt and no arrests have been made as of Wednesday morning.

NPD is still actively investigating the robbery. Park encouraged anyone with information on this incident to call NPD's front desk at 309-454-9535.

