Defense claims man suffered from amnesia after slaying of off-duty Chicago cop in new ‘retrospective fitness trial’

More than six years ago, Marcus Floyd was convicted of a murder he insists he cannot remember.

This week, Floyd was back in a Cook County courtroom before jurors who must decide: Given his claims of amnesia, was he in fact fit to stand trial back in 2015 on charges that he killed an off-duty Chicago police officer?

The unusual “retrospective fitness trial” was ordered by a state appellate court, which determined in 2019 that there were legal errors during the first proceedings in which Floyd was deemed competent to stand trial. Floyd sustained severe injuries in a harrowing 2010 shootout that ended in the death of Officer Thomas Wortham IV.

Amnesia is a common effect of the brain damage Floyd suffered, and it would be fundamentally unjust for him to stand trial if he can’t remember anything about the night he is accused of committing the crime, said Assistant Public Defender Brendan Max, one of Floyd’s attorneys, during opening statements Tuesday.

“The fate the prosecutors would have Marcus suffer is un-American,” Max told jurors. “He could never defend himself in a fair fight in the case … despite any innuendo to the contrary, the medical evidence is that amnesia is the likely result of what he (suffered).”

In opening statements, Cook County prosecutors indicated they weren’t necessarily agreeing that Floyd’s reported amnesia is legitimate in the first place. There is no test available to prove or disprove it, First Assistant State’s Attorney Risa Lanier said, and his memory problems did improve as he recovered from his physical symptoms.

And even if the claims of amnesia are true, Lanier said, Floyd still meets the standard for fitness to stand trial. He has “recovered significantly to be capable of learning and retaining new information; he could understand and process information told to him about the case and the evidence against him,” she said.

Prosecutors called to the stand Dr. Erick Neu, a psychologist who evaluated Floyd last year and testified that in his opinion Floyd was in fact competent to stand trial in 2015.

Neu said it is very likely that Floyd does have amnesia, but it is more difficult to accurately determine the period of time he cannot recall, he said.

“There was nothing to suggest that at the time of August 2015, the defendant had cognitive deficits or symptoms of mental illness that would have significantly compromised the proceedings or … significantly impeded his ability to rationally assist his defense,” Neu said.

On cross-examination, Neu acknowledged that while Floyd has no trouble understanding what other people have written or said about the night of the shooting, that is not intended to mean he has regenerated his own memory.

“You’re saying he has new secondhand memories of what other people said?” Max asked. “If Marcus has real amnesia … he has no way of knowing whether those secondhand (accounts) are true or not?”

Under Illinois law, amnesia about the alleged crime does not automatically render someone unfit to stand trial. Jurors determining a defendant’s fitness for trial must consider the claims of memory loss along with all the other available evidence.

Prosecutors have alleged that Wortham, 30, was fatally shot as four men tried to rob him of his new motorcycle in front of his parents’ home in the Chatham neighborhood. Wortham drew his gun, identified himself as a cop and exchanged gunfire with Floyd and his cousin Brian, according to prosecutors. Wortham’s father, Thomas III, testified that he witnessed the encounter and opened fire in his son’s defense.

Toyious Taylor, the driver of the getaway car, and Paris McGee, whom the elder Wortham said fired a shot at him before the two fled, were convicted in 2014 and sentenced to life in prison. Brian Floyd died of injuries he sustained in the gun battle. Marcus Floyd was shot multiple times and was near death.

Floyd’s attorneys are expected to begin presenting their witnesses Wednesday.

