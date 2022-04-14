Decatur woman accused of stealing from Normal stores

BLOOMINGTON — A Decatur woman remains jailed in McLean County on burglary and theft charges.
Donna Osborne, 52, is accused of stealing fragrances from Von Maur in Normal and merchandise from Menards in Normal Tuesday.
A prosecutor said the seven items taken from Menards totaled a retail value in excess of $2,000.
Court documents did not indicate the fragrances’ retail value.
Osborne is charged with two counts of burglary (Class 2 felonies) and one count each of retail theft (Class 3 felony) and theft (Class 4 felony).
She was jailed in lieu of posting $1,535.
An arraignment is scheduled for April 29.
