BLOOMINGTON — A Decatur man pleaded guilty in McLean County court to one count of child pornography, a Class X felony.

Brandon J. Black, 34, was sentenced to nine years in the Illinois Department of Corrections beginning Thursday.

Prosecutors said that the offense was committed between Sept. 1 and Sept. 23, 2021, and the victim was under the age of 13.

The McLean County Sheriff's Office was dispatched to an address in Colfax on Sept. 23, 2021, where the father of the victim — who was 11 years old at the time — said the child was receiving inappropriate messages from Black over Snapchat, prosecutors said.

Black reportedly asked for photos in exchange for $50 and the father pretended to be the victim, sending Black a self-portrait commonly described as a selfie, prosecutors said.

The child called Black over FaceTime, which was recorded, and asked him for the money in exchange for the photo; he told her the photo was not worth $50, according to prosecutors.

The child later told authorities that Black said he would pay for a certain amount of "special" pictures, prosecutors said.

Questioned by the sheriff's office, Black acknowledged asking the victim for pictures but said he was not seeking sexual or perverted images, prosecutors said. Instead, he said, he wanted to compliment the child, who struggled with self-confidence issues.

Assistant State’s Attorney Mary Lawson said the victim and victim's family accepted the terms of the plea agreement.

As part of the plea agreement, the remaining charges of attempt to produce child pornography (Class 3 felony), sexual exploitation of a child (Class 4 felony) and grooming (Class 4 felony) were dropped.

Judge Jason Chambers sentenced Black to nine years in prison to be followed by mandatory supervised release for a term of three years to natural life.

Black must also register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.