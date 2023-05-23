BLOOMINGTON — A Decatur man faces felony DUI charges in McLean County.

Tuan Quang Dao, 50, is charged with aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol, as a fifth offense, and one count of driving while license is revoked or suspended, with four additional traffic citations.

A grand jury returned a bill of indictment on April 19 for the offenses that are alleged to have occurred in March in Bloomington. A warrant was issued upon the indictment and he was taken into custody Friday.

Assistant State’s Attorney Aaron Fredrick said Dao was initially charged with a misdemeanor before authorities realized this would be his fifth DUI offense.

Dao was jailed in lieu of posting $5,035. An arraignment was scheduled for June 9.

