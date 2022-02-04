Decatur man held on strangulation charge in McLean County

Ryan D. Triplett, 27, is charged with aggravated domestic battery-strangulation, a Class 2 felony, and domestic battery as a subsequent offense felony, a Class 4 felony.
He is accused of getting into an argument with a family or household member Wednesday. He grabbed the woman, pushed her against a wall and strangled her, a prosecutor said in a probable cause statement.
Triplett threw the woman to the ground and later covered her face with a pillow, prosecutors said.
He remains jailed without bond pending a domestic violence risk assessment.
A bond review hearing is scheduled for Feb. 10 and an arraignment is set for Feb. 25.
