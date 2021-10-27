Decatur man got into 6 vehicles in LeRoy, took cash, prosecutors say

BLOOMINGTON – A Decatur man is accused of getting into six vehicles and stealing money Oct. 12 in LeRoy.

Hunter J. Boyer, 19, was released from custody Wednesday on a $20,000 personal recognizance bond.

He is charged with two counts of burglary, two counts of theft, one count of unlawful possession of a debit card and six counts of criminal trespass to a vehicle.

Court documents show Boyer also burglarized a Shell gas station at 805 S. Hemlock St. in LeRoy.

Boyer trespassed six motor vehicles belonging to four different people, documents show.

An arraignment is scheduled for Nov. 19.

