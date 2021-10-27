Decatur man got into 6 vehicles in LeRoy, took cash, prosecutors say

 Skip to main content
BLOOMINGTON – A Decatur man is accused of getting into six vehicles and stealing money Oct. 12 in LeRoy.

Hunter J. Boyer, 19, was released from custody Wednesday on a $20,000 personal recognizance bond.

He is charged with two counts of burglary, two counts of theft, one count of unlawful possession of a debit card and six counts of criminal trespass to a vehicle.

Court documents show Boyer also burglarized a Shell gas station at 805 S. Hemlock St. in LeRoy.

Boyer trespassed six motor vehicles belonging to four different people, documents show.

An arraignment is scheduled for Nov. 19.

Hunter J. Boyer

Hunter J. Boyer, 19, of Decatur, is charged with two counts of burglary, two counts of theft, one count of unlawful possession of a debit card and six counts of criminal trespass to a vehicle.

 MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL

Contact Kade Heather at 309-820-3256. Follow him on Twitter: @kadeheather

