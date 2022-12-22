Decatur man found guilty on weapons, harassment charges in McLean County

BLOOMINGTON — A Decatur man has been found guilty in McLean County on charges that stemmed from reported harassment, the state's attorney said.

A McLean County jury returned a guilty verdict Wednesday for Aundera L. Gardner, 35, of Decatur.

He was convicted of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, unlawful possession of firearm ammunition by a felon, possession of a stolen motor vehicle and harassment through electronic communication.

According to a statement from McLean County State’s Attorney Erika Reynolds, while he awaited trial, Garner asked the victim connected to the harassment charge to lie about what happened, reminding them of the sentence he was facing.

“As a result, the Court granted the State’s motion to use the victim’s recorded statements finding that the defendant had forfeited the right to cross-examine her by encouraging her to not cooperate,” Reynolds wrote.

A sentencing hearing is scheduled for Feb. 29.

Gardner faces a maximum of 48 years in the Department of Corrections, but Reynolds said it is unlikely he would receive the maximum penalty. The sentences for each charge could run concurrent or consecutive, at the discretion of the judge.

Today in history: Dec. 22 2020: Donald Trump 2020: Alex Padilla 2016: Donald Trump 2016: Aleppo 2011: Iraq 2010: "Don't Ask, Don't Tell" 2008: Fort Dix 1990: Lech Walesa 1989: Nicolae Ceausescu 1984: Bernhard Goetz 1941: Winston Churchill 1894: Alfred Dreyfus 2017: iPhone 2021: Matthew Greene 2021: NHL