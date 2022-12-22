Decatur man found guilty on weapons, harassment charges in McLean County

He was convicted of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, unlawful possession of firearm ammunition by a felon, possession of a stolen motor vehicle and harassment through electronic communication.
According to a statement from McLean County State’s Attorney Erika Reynolds, while he awaited trial, Garner asked the victim connected to the harassment charge to lie about what happened, reminding them of the sentence he was facing.
“As a result, the Court granted the State’s motion to use the victim’s recorded statements finding that the defendant had forfeited the right to cross-examine her by encouraging her to not cooperate,” Reynolds wrote.
A sentencing hearing is scheduled for Feb. 29.
Gardner faces a maximum of 48 years in the Department of Corrections, but Reynolds said it is unlikely he would receive the maximum penalty. The sentences for each charge could run concurrent or consecutive, at the discretion of the judge.
Today in history: Dec. 22
2020: Donald Trump
2020: Alex Padilla
2016: Donald Trump
2016: Aleppo
2011: Iraq
2010: "Don't Ask, Don't Tell"
2008: Fort Dix
1990: Lech Walesa
1989: Nicolae Ceausescu
1984: Bernhard Goetz
1941: Winston Churchill
1894: Alfred Dreyfus
2017: iPhone
2021: Matthew Greene
2021: NHL
Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.