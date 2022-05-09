 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Decatur man charged with child porn in McLean County

BLOOMINGTON — A Decatur man remains jailed in McLean County on child pornography charges.

Brandon J. Black, 33, is charged with child pornography (Class X felony), attempt to produce child pornography (Class 3 felony), sexual exploitation of a child and grooming (Class 4 felonies).

Black is accused of committing the offenses between Sept. 1 and Sept. 23 2021 in LeRoy, court documents said.

A warrant for his arrest was issued April 27 and returned May 6.

Black was ordered to have no contact with a minor who was identified as a victim, a Colfax address and any children under 18 years old.

He remains jailed in lieu of posting $50,035.

An arraignment is scheduled for May 27.

