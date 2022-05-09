Decatur man charged with child porn in McLean County

BLOOMINGTON — A Decatur man remains jailed in McLean County on child pornography charges.
Brandon J. Black, 33, is charged with child pornography (Class X felony), attempt to produce child pornography (Class 3 felony), sexual exploitation of a child and grooming (Class 4 felonies).
Black is accused of committing the offenses between Sept. 1 and Sept. 23 2021 in LeRoy, court documents said.
A warrant for his arrest was issued April 27 and returned May 6.
Black was ordered to have no contact with a minor who was identified as a victim, a Colfax address and any children under 18 years old.
He remains jailed in lieu of posting $50,035.
An arraignment is scheduled for May 27.
The cities with the most break-ins and burglaries
Cities With the Most Break-Ins / Burglaries
Over the past decade burglary and larceny rates have declined
Daytime break-ins of homes are most common
Southern states experience the most property crime
Small and midsize cities with the most burglaries
15. Dallas, TX
14. Houston, TX
13. Las Vegas, NV
12. Columbus, OH
11. Minneapolis, MN
10. Milwaukee, WI
9. Wichita, KS
8. Kansas City, MO
7. Oklahoma City, OK
6. Bakersfield, CA
5. Seattle, WA
4. Baltimore, MD
3. Detroit, MI
2. Tulsa, OK
1. Memphis, TN
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.