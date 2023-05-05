BLOOMINGTON — A 41-year-old Danvers man pleaded not guilty Thursday to murder and other charges connected to the death of 39-year-old Melissa Ostrom of Bloomington.

Joshua D. Livingston appeared before Judge Jason J. Chambers Friday morning for his arraignment at the McLean County Courthouse. He is facing charges of murder, possession of a stolen vehicle, concealment of a homicidal death, criminal damage to government property, violation of bail bond, burglary and possession of methamphetamine less than 5 grams.

His attorney, Matthew Koetters, entered a plea of "not guilty" on all charges on Livingston's behalf.

Ostrom was first reported missing on April 17, and Livingston was arrested the same day on stolen vehicle charges. Police previously said Livingston was stopped while driving a 2017 Chevrolet Colorado pickup truck that they believe was connected to Ostrom's whereabouts. His charges also included the possession of a 2010 Chevrolet Camaro to which police believed Ostrom had a connection.

Ostrom was found April 19, though police have declined to say where. McLean County Coroner Kathy Yoder said preliminary autopsy results indicated she died of strangulation. Livingston was already in the county's custody when he was indicted on murder charges April 26.

Before sheriff's deputies escorted Livingston back to the McLean County Jail, Chambers said the case will proceed before Judge William A. Yoder.

Livingston's next court date is 10 a.m. May 24.

