BLOOMINGTON — A Danvers man has been indicted in the murder of Melissa S. Ostrom, Bloomington police announced Wednesday, one week after she was found dead.

When he was indicted, Joshua D. Livingston, 41, was already in custody on separate charges connecting him with 39-year-old Ostrom's disappearance.

He was arrested April 17, the day Ostrom was reported missing, and charged with unlawful possession of stolen vehicles. Police said Livingston was stopped while driving a 2017 Chevrolet Colorado pickup truck that they believe was connected to Ostrom's whereabouts. His charges last week also included the possession of a 2010 Chevrolet Camaro that police believe Ostrom to be connected to.

Livingston’s first charges came the same day Ostrom was found, April 19. Police have declined to say where she was located.

In a statement from the Bloomington Police Department on Wednesday, McLean County Coroner Kathy Yoder said preliminary autopsy results indicate Ostrom died by strangulation.

Livingston was indicted Wednesday on multiple charges in connection to Ostrom's death, including three counts of first-degree murder and one count of concealment of a homicidal death, police said.

On Monday, Livingston was also charged with three counts of burglary, accused of entering a Bloomington auto body shop and two vehicles with the intent to commit theft.

Bond information on the murder charges was not available Wednesday afternoon.

Livingston is being held on a $150,000 at 10% bond on the burglary charges and $250,000 at 10% on the stolen vehicle charges.

This case remains under investigation by Bloomington police. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective P. Diaz at 309-434-2532 or pdiaz@cityblm.org or Detective B. Merritt at 309-434-2359 or bmerritt@cityblm.org.

To remain anonymous, contact the Crime and Intelligence Analysis Unit at 309-434-2963, email CIAU@cityblm.org or text "BPDTIPS" to 847411.

