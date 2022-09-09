Danvers man gets prison time for sending 'obscene' photos to a minor

PEORIA — A Danvers man has been sentenced to six and a half years in prison for the transfer of obscene photos to a minor.

Alexander B. Smith, 23, is also required to register as a sex offender and pay $2,000 in restitution to the minor victim of his offense, according to a press release from U.S. Attorney's Office Central District of Illinois.

At a sentence hearing before U.S. District Court Judge James Shadid, evidence was presented that in February and March 2021, Smith had communicated via Instagram with a girl whom he knew to be younger than 16 years old.

Smith sent the girl obscene images of himself and encouraged her to meet with him for sexual intercourse, which they later did.

Soon after, law enforcement officers investigated and arrested Smith. A search of Smith's phone revealed that he had at least 21 videos and 462 images of child pornography, including children as young as about 3 years old.

Smith was federally indicted in September 2021 and has remained in the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service. He pleaded guilty in April 2022. Following his release from prison, he will serve three years of supervised release.

The release stated that statutory penalties for transfer of obscene matter to a minor range up to 10 years of imprisonment, up to three years of supervised release, and can be fined up to $250,000.

Illinois State Police and the Bloomington Police Department investigated the case, with help from the Ford County State's Attorney's Office. Assistant U.S. Attorney Keith Hollingshead-Cook prosecuted the case.

The prosecution was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a U.S. Department of Justice program to combat child sexual exploitation and abuse. It directs federal, state and local resources to enhance the identification, apprehension and prosecution of those who exploit children, as well as to identify and rescue their victims.

Smith was also charged with two counts of criminal sexual assault (Class 1 felony) and two counts of criminal sexual abuse (Class 2 felony) against the minor victim in McLean County court.

He is scheduled to appear again in court for a status hearing on Nov. 4.