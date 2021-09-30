Danvers man faces federal child porn charges

PEORIA — A federal grand jury indicted a Danvers man last week on child pornography charges, authorities said Thursday.

Alexander B. Smith, 22, is charged with possession of child pornography and transfer of obscene matter to a minor.

Smith is accused of using Instagram to share pornographic communications with a minor.

Court documents say Smith transferred obscene material to a minor under 16 years old on March 25 and that on March 28 he possessed child pornography of minors under 12 years old.

The charges result from a Bloomington Police Department and Illinois State Police investigation, prosecutors said.

A warrant for Smith’s arrest was returned Sept. 23.

Smith is in custody of the United States Marshal Service.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Keith Hollingshead-Cook is the assigned prosecutor in the case, while Federal Public Defender Jessica Douglas is representing Smith.

If convicted, Smith faces up to 20 years imprisonment.

