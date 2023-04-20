BLOOMINGTON — A Danvers man was charged Wednesday with possession of stolen motor vehicles after a brief chase on Monday.

Joshua D. Livingston, 41, was charged with two counts of possession of a stolen motor vehicle, Class 2 felonies; one count of unlawful possession of methamphetamine less than 5 grams, a Class 3 felony; and criminal damage to government property, a Class 4 felony.

Prosecutors said two vehicles, a 2017 Chevy Colorado and a 2010 Chevy Camaro, were reported stolen from S&S Paint and Body Inc. in Bloomington.

According to a probable cause statement, the Colorado's license plate was recognized by one of the city's license plate readers, and an unmarked police unit began to investigate.

Prosecutors said after confirming the vehicle, the unmarked unit, alongside other units, attempted to perform a traffic stop by "boxing in" the truck.

The driver reversed into a police car, damaging it, but was otherwise unable to escape.

An unnamed passenger exited the vehicle and told police that the driver was Livingston. Livingston was arrested, and officers then discovered methamphetamine in the truck, as well as key fobs for other vehicles.

The Camaro was retrieved from a hotel parking lot.

Livingston's bond was set at $250,000 with 10% to apply, meaning he would have to post $25,000 plus court fees to be released from the McLean County Jail.

His next court date in this matter is 9 a.m. May 5.

Based on his financial affidavit, Judge Sarah Duffy denied Livingston access to the public defender's office.

Updated mug shots from The Pantagraph Bryant Lewis Derek Roesch Justin M. Mata Marcus D. Wesley Phillip Tinch Trisha L. Hanke William B. Givens David L. Oliver Kenneth E. Funk Jordan R. King Holly M. Isaacson Kenneth L. Minton Tony L. Jackson Britley L. Hilger Jasmine L. Smith Jackie S. Claypool Noah R. Demuth Brandon L. Parsano Alexander N. Williams Carlos Sanchez-Solozarzano Jaylin S. Bones Jordan R. King Dominique M. Banks Austin T. Daugherty Sandra M. Lewis Samantha E. Morris Nolan C. Love Nikkita L. Sandefur Katlin M.B. Wilson Eli C. Garozzo Tysean T. Townsend Curtis J. Byrd Noral K. Nelson Charles J. Tankson Davis, Micah S Livingston, Joshua D.