STREATOR — A candlelight vigil is planned Sunday evening in downtown Streator to mark the 20th anniversary of the murder of 7-year-old Dalton Mesarchik.

The vigil begins at 5:30 p.m. Sunday in Heritage Park, at the corner of Monroe and Main streets.

Mesarchik was reported missing from the front yard of his Streator home on March 26, 2003. His body was found the following day in the Vermilion River south of Streator. An autopsy showed he had been beaten to death with a 3-pound sledgehammer, according to Pantagraph archives.

The Streator Police Department, Livingston County Sheriff’s Office, LaSalle County Sheriff’s Office and the Illinois State Police continue to investigate the crime. A $50,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the case remains in effect, according to the Livingston County Sheriff's Office.

Anyone with information on the case should contact the Illinois State Police Dalton Mesarchik Task Force at 815-844-1500 (ext. 23210) or daltonm@isp.state.il.us.