Cullom man sentenced to life in prison for killing 3

PONTIAC — The Livingston County man who was convicted in three shooting deaths was sentenced Wednesday afternoon to life in prison.

Clifford Brewer, 55, of Cullom was found guilty in August of killing his wife, Shirley Brewer, 48; his son, Christian Brewer, 27; and his neighbor Norman Walker, 51, on Christmas Day 2019.

“In this particular case, there really is no discretion,” said Judge Jennifer Bauknecht. “I believe the statute is very clear: The defendant must be sentenced to natural life because there was more than one victim and the defendant was over 18 years of age at the time.”

She sentenced him to three terms of natural life in the Department of Corrections — one for each victim, as charged. Because the Livingston County jury also found Brewer had used a firearm in these offenses, three 25-year enhancements were added to his sentence, Bauknecht said.

Since Brewer’s sentence was effectively determined by state statute, the attorneys on both sides gave minimal argument before the judge made her ruling.

State’s Attorney Randy Yedinak called these offenses “devastation that the defendant caused” and emphasized the impact on the surviving victims.

“We have to remember that there’s no amount of laws or their enforcement, for that matter, that can undo what the defendant did,” he said. “Victims can be a lot of things, but they are, more importantly, human beings. I think we oftentimes lose sight of that — human beings who are loved and oftentimes needed.”

Yedinak read two victim impact statements submitted by Walker’s daughters.

“You have taken away the man that taught my sister and I everything. … My father had a huge heart and would do anything for anyone, like taking in your kin when they needed it and never asking for anything in return,” he said, reading Valerie Brewster’s statement. “I don’t understand how you claim my father was your best friend or buddy and then put a gun to his face and pull the trigger. … I cannot and will not forgive you for murdering my father.”

Walker’s other daughter, Alicia Walker Brockett wrote that Brewer had “ruthlessly and mercilessly” taken the “glue that held our family together.”

Before receiving his sentence, Brewer turned to face the courtroom gallery and spoke directly to Brewster.

He said he was sorry for her loss and he had “tried to stop my wife.” During the trial, Brewer’s attorneys Stephen and Joshua Richards made the case that Shirley Brewer had killed her son and Walker before turning the gun on herself. They argued she died during a struggle for the gun between her and Brewer.

“He was a good man and he was a good friend and I valued him to the end,” Brewer said, speaking of Walker.

Each time he spoke Wednesday, Brewer maintained that he was innocent.

Before the sentencing proceeded, he said, “I know what happened; I know the truth. … The fact is I didn’t do it. I’ve (said) that from the beginning.”

Yedinak said he expects Brewer to appeal the outcome of the case.