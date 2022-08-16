Cullom man found guilty of Christmas 2019 triple homicide

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
This is a developing story that will be updated. 

PONTIAC — A Livingston County jury has found Clifford Brewer guilty of killing his wife, son and neighbor on Christmas Day 2019. 

cliff1.png

Brewer

Brewer, 55, of Cullom, was arrested Christmas Day 2019 after initially telling police he woke up to find his wife Shirley Brewer, 48; his son Christian Brewer, 27; and his neighbor Norman Walker, 51, dead in his home.

Brewer's attorney, Stephen Richards, had argued that evidence supported an alternate theory: The defendant’s wife killed herself after killing her son and neighbor, arguing that the evidence supports that statement.

Prosecutors noted that the the Brewers’ washing machine was running when officers arrived at the scene, and it was set to sanitize on extra high heat. A raincoat, hat, blanket and pair of slippers were later removed from the washing machine. 

OUR EARLIER COVERAGE:

Jury deliberations begin in Cullom triple murder trial
NEW VIDEO: Cullom man pleads not guilty to killing wife, son and neighbor
'Blood everywhere': Prosecutor lays out charges in Cullom triple homicide

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

Prosecutor: Motive unclear in Christmas morning triple homicide

Prosecutors are not yet willing to say what led a 53-year-old Cullom man to allegedly shooting his son, wife and neighbor early Christmas morning. Clifford Brewer remains in Livingston County jail in lieu of posting $500,000 on six counts of first degree murder.

