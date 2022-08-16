Cullom man found guilty of Christmas 2019 triple homicide

This is a developing story that will be updated.

PONTIAC — A Livingston County jury has found Clifford Brewer guilty of killing his wife, son and neighbor on Christmas Day 2019.

Brewer, 55, of Cullom, was arrested Christmas Day 2019 after initially telling police he woke up to find his wife Shirley Brewer, 48; his son Christian Brewer, 27; and his neighbor Norman Walker, 51, dead in his home.

Brewer's attorney, Stephen Richards, had argued that evidence supported an alternate theory: The defendant’s wife killed herself after killing her son and neighbor, arguing that the evidence supports that statement.

Prosecutors noted that the the Brewers’ washing machine was running when officers arrived at the scene, and it was set to sanitize on extra high heat. A raincoat, hat, blanket and pair of slippers were later removed from the washing machine.

