Crews responding to crash on Veterans Parkway in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON — First responders are being called to a crash Sunday afternoon in south Bloomington.

A Facebook post from the City of Bloomington Fire Department said four of their units are on the scene of a single-car collision that involved entrapment. It happened on Veterans Parkway near the U-Haul store on South Main Street. At about 3:45 p.m., a Pantagraph reporter observed southbound Veterans Parkway blocked off starting at Commerce Parkway.

Fire officials stated one person was inside the vehicle and was taken to a hospital. They are asking drivers to avoid the area.

An earlier version of this story incorrectly referenced where the crash happened. This version has been corrected.