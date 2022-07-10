Crews responding to crash on Veterans Parkway in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON — First responders are being called to a crash Sunday afternoon in south Bloomington.
A Facebook post from the City of Bloomington Fire Department said four of their units are on the scene of a single-car collision that involved entrapment. It happened on Veterans Parkway near the U-Haul store on South Main Street. At about 3:45 p.m., a Pantagraph reporter observed southbound Veterans Parkway blocked off starting at Commerce Parkway.
