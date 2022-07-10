 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

breaking

Crews responding to crash on Veterans Parkway in Bloomington

  • 0

BLOOMINGTON — First responders are being called to a crash Sunday afternoon in south Bloomington.

A Facebook post from the City of Bloomington Fire Department said four of their units are on the scene of a single-car collision that involved entrapment. It happened on Veterans Parkway near the U-Haul store on South Main Street. At about 3:45 p.m., a Pantagraph reporter observed southbound Veterans Parkway blocked off starting at Commerce Parkway.

Normal police: Shots fired Saturday near Illinois State campus

Fire officials stated one person was inside the vehicle and was taken to a hospital. They are asking drivers to avoid the area.

An earlier version of this story incorrectly referenced where the crash happened. This version has been corrected.

Contact Brendan Denison at (309) 820-3238. Follow Brendan Denison on Twitter: @BrendanDenison

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Breaking News Reporter

Brendan Denison is our breaking news reporter. Denison was a digital content producer for WCIA-TV in Champaign and a reporter for The Commercial-News in Danville. He can be reached at (309) 820-3238 and bdenison@pantagraph.com.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Group shares love of nature during 'Unplug Normal' bird tour

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News